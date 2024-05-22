Quinsam Capital Reports Growth and Strategic Focus

Quinsam Capital (TSE:QCA) has released an update.

Quinsam Capital Corporation has reported a modest increase in Q1/2024 net income to $0.5 million, up from $0.4 million in the same period last year, with notable contributions from investments in California Nanotechnologies and Vitalhub. The company’s net assets per share stand at approximately $0.13, and while no new investments were made in the quarter, efforts to dispose of legacy assets are ongoing. Despite an inactive issuer bid due to a blackout period, Quinsam has a history of share repurchase and cancellation, signaling ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

