Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Quince Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:QNCX) has been revised to $40.80 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.00 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,087.50% from the latest reported closing price of $1.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quince Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNCX is 0.05%, an increase of 239.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.16% to 20,072K shares. The put/call ratio of QNCX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,672K shares representing 16.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074K shares , representing a decrease of 15.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 70.12% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,250K shares representing 13.80% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 1,942K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,190K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 73.82% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 979K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 102.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.