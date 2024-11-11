Quince Therapeutics presents safety data from ATTeST trial at CNS meeting

Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) announced the poster presentation at the 53rd Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting of safety data from its prior Phase 3 ATTeST clinical trial. The objective of the data analysis was to evaluate treatment-emergent adverse events in patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia treated with the company’s lead asset, EryDex, for one year compared to placebo control. EryDex treatment was generally well tolerated with most TEAEs being mild to moderate and transient, and generally similar between EryDex- and placebo-treated patients. Side effects typically attributed to chronic steroid use, such as Cushingoid features, hyperglycemia, hirsutism, or hypertension, were not observed. Three patients were discontinued from the study: one patient in the low-dose group had a serious adverse event (SAE) of B-cell lymphoma (unlikely treatment related) and two patients in the high-dose group had TEAEs of pyrexia and tachycardia (one patient, probably treatment related) and pain and pruritus (one patient, possibly treatment related). There were no TEAEs leading to death. Dirk Thye, M.D., Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, said, “Results from the ATTeST study, including the emerging safety profile of intra-erythrocyte dexamethasone treatment, suggest that EryDex may be a promising therapy for patients with A-T and should be further evaluated for potential investigational treatment for patients requiring chronic steroid use. We are pleased to advance EryDex treatment in our pivotal Phase 3 NEAT study, currently enrolling patients with A-T in the U.S. and in Europe, with topline results expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.”

