Quince Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton

October 22, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

EF Hutton analyst Jason Kolbert initiated coverage of Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) with a Buy rating and $12 price target Quince is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapeutics for rare diseases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company stands out in the biotechnology space, focusing on developing precision therapeutics initially aimed at rare and ultra-orphan diseases, particularly ataxia-telangiectasia. Quince is positioned to make a “meaningful impact in the rare disease space, enhancing patient outcomes and shareholder value,” contends EF.

