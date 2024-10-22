Quince Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton

EF Hutton analyst Jason Kolbert initiated coverage of Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) with a Buy rating and $12 price target Quince is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapeutics for rare diseases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company stands out in the biotechnology space, focusing on developing precision therapeutics initially aimed at rare and ultra-orphan diseases, particularly ataxia-telangiectasia. Quince is positioned to make a “meaningful impact in the rare disease space, enhancing patient outcomes and shareholder value,” contends EF.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.