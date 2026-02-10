BioTech
Quince Therapeutics Exploring Strategic Alternatives; Stock Soars

February 10, 2026 — 05:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (QNCX) is up nearly 57% in premarket trading Tuesday, on news of the company engaging LifeSci Capital as its exclusive financial advisor to guide a broad review of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

The strategic alternatives could involve partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, licensing deals, or other strategic transactions. LifeSci Capital will also advise the company on any restructuring of its liabilities as part of the process.

Quince noted that it does not plan to provide updates on the review unless its Board of Directors approves a specific action or determines that additional disclosure is appropriate.

QNCX has traded between $0.12 and $4.55 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $0.13, down 6.54%, and rose in the pre-market to $0.20, up 57.85%.

