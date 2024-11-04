Quinbrook’s Strategic Stake in Kingsland Minerals

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Quinbrook Asset Management Pty Ltd has acquired a substantial holding in Kingsland Minerals Limited, with a 15.31% voting power through 11,111,111 ordinary shares. This acquisition, valued at approximately $2.56 million, marks a significant investment move by Quinbrook in the mineral sector. Investors may want to keep an eye on this development as it could influence market dynamics for Kingsland Minerals.

