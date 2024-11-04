News & Insights

Stocks

Quinbrook’s Strategic Stake in Kingsland Minerals

November 04, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Quinbrook Asset Management Pty Ltd has acquired a substantial holding in Kingsland Minerals Limited, with a 15.31% voting power through 11,111,111 ordinary shares. This acquisition, valued at approximately $2.56 million, marks a significant investment move by Quinbrook in the mineral sector. Investors may want to keep an eye on this development as it could influence market dynamics for Kingsland Minerals.

For further insights into AU:KNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.