Quimbay Gold Inc. Welcomes New Leadership

May 28, 2024 — 06:14 pm EDT

Quimbaya Gold Inc (TSE:QIM) has released an update.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Mr. Juan Pablo Bayona as the new Executive Chairman and Mr. Pietro JL Solari as a director, both bringing extensive experience in management, capital markets, and the mining industry. This move comes at a crucial time for Quimbaya, poised for growth and aiming to enhance shareholder value. The company also announced the resignations of founding directors Mr. Alexandre de Beaulieu and Mr. Jean-Luc Peyrot, acknowledging their contributions since the company’s inception.

