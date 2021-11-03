Quilter targets doubling in profit by 2025, $500 mln return to shareholders

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Fund manager Quilter set out new targets on Wednesday, aiming to more than double operating profit by 2025 and return around 350 million pounds ($477.02 million) from the sale of Quilter International to shareholders alongside 2021 results.

Quilter set a dividend policy with a target pay-out range of 50% to 70% of post-tax, post-interest adjusted profits, up from a previous 40% to 60% of post-tax adjusted profits, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

