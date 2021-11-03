Quilter targets doubling in profit by 2025, $500 mln return to shareholders

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fund manager Quilter QLT.L set out new targets on Wednesday, aiming to more than double operating profit by 2025 and return around 350 million pounds ($477.02 million) from the sale of Quilter International to shareholders alongside 2021 results.

Quilter set a dividend policy with a target pay-out range of 50% to 70% of post-tax, post-interest adjusted profits, up from a previous 40% to 60% of post-tax adjusted profits, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.