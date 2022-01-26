Quilter reports uplift in last quarter of 2021

By Emma-Victoria Farr

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fund manager Quilter IPO-OLD.L saw a strong final quarter of 2021, with improved year-on-year net flows, it said on Wednesday.

Assets under management reached 111.8 billion pounds ($151 billion) at the end of December 2021, up 13% from the previous year.

The fund manager, which became a standalone company after the break-up of Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual in 2018, saw year-to-date net inflows of 4 billion pounds and fourth quarter net inflows of 1 billion pounds.

"2021 was a year which highlighted the strength of our advice-based model," Quilter's chief executive Paul Feeney said. "We expect momentum to continue to improve in 2022," he added.

Quilter's new investment platform reported a sharp increase in gross flows to 9 billion pounds and net inflows of 3.5 billion pounds during 2021.

The division provides wealth management products and services in the UK, serving affluent customers.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; editing by John O'Donnell)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.