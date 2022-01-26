Quilter reports strong Q4 2021 results

Fund manager Quilter saw a strong final quarter of 2021, with improved year-on-year net flows, it said in a trading statement on Wednesday.

Assets under management reached 111.8 billion pounds ($151 billion) at the end of December 2021, up 13% from the previous year.

The fund manager, which became a standalone company after the break-up of Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual in 2018, saw year-to-date net inflows of 4 billion pounds and fourth quarter net inflows of 1 billion pounds.

"2021 was a year which highlighted the strength of our advice-based model," Quilter's chief executive Paul Feeney said.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

