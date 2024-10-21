Quilter price target raised to 171 GBp from 148 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Enrico Bolzoni raised the firm’s price target on Quilter (QUILF) to 171 GBp from 148 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
