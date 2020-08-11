Quilter posts falling pretax profits, assets under management rallying

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Quilter QLT.L reported a 25% fall in first half adjusted pretax profits on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic dented growth in assets under management in the last six months by 3% to 107 billion pounds ($140 billion).

The British fund firm booked an adjusted pretax profit of 71 million pounds, down from 89 million pounds in the first half of 2019.

While assets under management were below the level seen at its full year results, they rose 12% during the last three months from the 95.3 billion pounds recorded at the end of its first quarter.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 pence per share, at the lower end of its target pay-out range. The board is due to make a decision on its overall 2020 payout ratio with full year results in March.

($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Clara Denina)

