Quilter plc AGM 2024: Resolutions Passed Amidst Debate

Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

At Quilter plc’s 2024 AGM, all resolutions were approved, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors, with a notable contention over the authorization of political donations, against which over 20% of votes were cast. The company, a prominent wealth management firm overseeing £111.6 billion in customer investments, vows to continue engaging with shareholders about their concerns regarding this specific resolution.

