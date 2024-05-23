News & Insights

Stocks

Quilter plc AGM 2024: Resolutions Passed Amidst Debate

May 23, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

At Quilter plc’s 2024 AGM, all resolutions were approved, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors, with a notable contention over the authorization of political donations, against which over 20% of votes were cast. The company, a prominent wealth management firm overseeing £111.6 billion in customer investments, vows to continue engaging with shareholders about their concerns regarding this specific resolution.

For further insights into GB:QLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUILF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.