Quilter Executives Invest in Company’s Shares

May 30, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

Quilter PLC has reported transactions by Directors and PDMRs involving the reinvestment of the company’s final dividend for 2023 into ordinary shares, as well as the conditional entitlement to the dividend equivalent on various awards and options. The transactions occurred on May 28 and 29, 2024, with some shares acquired at no cost and others through reinvestment priced at £1.15 and £1.179. These financial moves highlight the ongoing investment by Quilter’s leadership in the company’s future.

