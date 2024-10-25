News & Insights

Stocks

Quikrete could offer ‘low-to-mid $50’ price for Summit Materials, says Barclays

October 25, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays notes the report saying that Summit Materials (SUM) was approached by Quikrete, stating that “at first glance there could be a good amount of deal logic” for such a combination. It is “reasonable to assume” that privately-held Quikrete has $1.5B-plus in EBITDA, so the two entities together then would potentially be at $2.5B-plus in EBITDA, says the analyst, whose “preliminary thought” is that Quikrete could offer a low-to-mid $50 price per share for Summit. Barclays has an Equal Weight rating and $45 price target on Summit Materials shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.