$QUIK stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$QUIK stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,469,298 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $QUIK:
$QUIK Insider Trading Activity
$QUIK insiders have traded $QUIK stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUIK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN C FAITH (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,250 shares for an estimated $8,762 and 4 sales selling 94,413 shares for an estimated $772,129.
- TIMOTHY SAXE (SR. VP AND CTO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,527 shares for an estimated $369,095.
- ELIAS NADER (CFO, SVP FINANCE) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,669 shares for an estimated $211,030.
- GARY H TAUSS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,729 shares for an estimated $14,030.
$QUIK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $QUIK stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD added 230,379 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,603,282
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 126,765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $972,287
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 79,103 shares (+234.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $606,720
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 73,549 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $564,120
- UBS GROUP AG added 67,354 shares (+141.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $516,605
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 55,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $423,015
- KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC removed 54,656 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $419,211
