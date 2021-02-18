QUIK Stock: Why Smart Hearables Play QuickLogic Is Racing Higher Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock is soaring higher on Thursday after announcing a new product in connection to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa.

According to a news release from the smart hearables company, this is a new reference design that works with the Alexa voice-initiated Close-Talk experience. This will allow OEMs and ODMs to easily develop their own smart hearable products.

The company notes that this new product is based on its S3 ultra-low-power Arm Cortex-M4-based Voice Processor + eFPGA System-on-Chip. It also mentions that the reference design is built on its Open Reconfigurable Computing initiative and QuickFeather development kit. Both of these are open-source solutions.

QuickLogic notes that there are several features that developers can make use of with this new design. That includes the Alexa Wake Word Engine with the EOS S3 voice processor, Low Power Sound Detection, one or two microphones, and Alexa Voice Service connectivity.

Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic, said this about the news boosting QUIK stock up today.

“OEMs and ODMs can use this readily available design along with the QuickFeather development kit as a sandbox for their own product development with the comfort that we have already gone through the AVS certification process on our reference design with Amazon.”

QuickLogic notes that the QuickLogic QuickFeather AVS reference design is available now and can be bought on its website.

QUIK stock was up 20.4% as of Thursday afternoon.

