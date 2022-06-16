Quiet Week Ahead; Markets Closed on Monday

With all the recent noise, investors can expect a brief respite next week. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth, while jobs data and purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) will hold the bulk of investors' attention later in the week. The earnings docket features a few names, with CarMax (KMX), Carnival (CCL), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FedEx (FDX), KB Home (KBH), La-Z-Boy (LZB), Lennar (LEN), Rite Aid (RAD), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), and Winnebago (WGO) slated to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Markets are closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's national activity index will be released on Tuesday, June 21, alongside an existing home sales report.

There is no economic data scheduled for Wednesday, June 22.

The usual initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck on Thursday, June 23. Further, current account data for the first quarter is due out, in addition to the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing and services PMIs.

To close out the week, Friday, June 24 will feature the University of Michigan's (UM) consumer sentiment index, five-year inflation expectations, and new home sales data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.