Quiet start seen after Wall Street edges higher

MELBOURNE, Oct 27 (IFR) - Risk appetite is supported by more record closes on Wall Street though gains were contained by Facebook’s sharp losses while blue chip earnings proved a mixed bag after the closing bell.

In Australia the focus is on the quarterly consumer prices report at 11:30am Sydney time which could test the RBA's prediction of no interest rises until 2024.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose 0.04% and 0.18% to scale fresh closing peaks, while the Nasdaq Composite edged just 0.06% higher as Facebook’s share price plunged 3.9% after the social media giant warned Apple’s new privacy rules would hit its digital business.

In after-hours trading Microsoft rallied and Alphabet lost ground following the release of their quarterly results.

Underlying sentiment was boosted by a surprising jump in US consumer confidence in October, from 109.8 to 113.8, according to the Conference Board, far exceeding expectations for a decline to 108.3.

The Treasury curve flattened overnight with US 10-year and 30-year yields falling 2bp and 3bp to 1.62% and 2.05%, while two-year yields firmed 1bp to 0.45%, despite a well-received US$60bn two-year note auction.

European shares climbed to 10-week highs on strong corporate results, including UBS, as travel and leisure stocks headed 0.76%, 1.01%, 0.80% and 0.58% advances for the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan.

In the rates market German and UK 10-year yields declined 2bp, and 5bp to minus 0.13% and 1.09%, though Italian 10-year rose 2bp to 0.94%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads tightened 1bp and 7bp to 49bp and 253.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread narrowed 0.5bp to 51bp.

Primary markets

ICBC Financial Leasing (A1/A/A) raised US$1.35bn from a two-part Reg S bond offering. The US$600m 1.625% three-year standard note and US$750m 2.25% five-year climate notes priced 88bp and 110bp wide of Treasuries versus 125bp area and 145bp area initial guidance.

IOI Corporation issued a US$300m 3.375% 10-year Reg S bond, rated Baa2 (Moody’s), which priced inside 210bp area guidance at Treasuries plus 185bp.

Hong Kong-based Dah Sing Bank, rated A2/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch), priced a US$300m 3% 10-year non-call five Tier 2 Reg S bond 195bp wide of Treasuries, inside initial guidance in the 230bp area. The subordinated note has expected ratings of Baa1/BBB– (Moody's/Fitch).

Indonesia’s Tower Bersama Infrastructure sold a US$400m 2.8% 5.5-year Reg S bond, rated BBB– (Fitch), at par, below initial price guidance in the 3.125% area.

MUFG Bank, Auckland branch, rated A1/A (Moody’s/S&P), has mandated ANZ, BNZ, MUFG and Morgan Stanley for a potential New Zealand dollar three-year floating-rate TCD that may launch as early as this week.

