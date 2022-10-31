Quiet Quitters Beware: Your Job Could Be at Risk in a Recession

There are all kinds of disconnects playing out in the workplace right now. For example, people are working more hours and attending more meetings, and yet bosses still fear productivity is declining. A recent Microsoft survey showed 87% of employees said they felt productive at work, while only 12% of leaders felt their teams were productive.

Added to which, almost half the workers reported feeling burned out. If you mix in the soaring living costs that put more pressure on workers' bank accounts, it's hardly surprising that terms like "quiet quitting" have taken the internet by storm. The concept of quiet quitting involves working the hours you're paid for and rejecting the pressure to always go above and beyond.

Why quiet quitters could be at risk

The idea of quiet quitting has stirred up strong feelings on both sides. Some argue that it is healthy to prioritize work-life balance and push back against a work culture that always demands more. On the other hand, people say pulling back from work could cause tensions with co-workers, take away job satisfaction, and increase the chances of being fired.

Workers have had a lot more power in recent years. The job market is strong and companies have struggled to fill vacant positions. That could be about to change. Many economists warn a recession is looming, and recessions often bring layoffs and unemployment. Unfortunately, an economic slowdown could spell trouble for quiet quitters. As Coco Brown, CEO of Athena Alliance told Business Insider, disengaged employees are more likely to be let go if times are tough.

Ways to protect yourself against a recession

If you've been consciously re-drawing the lines with your employer, I'd imagine the last thing you want to hear is that you now need to take on more work in order to protect your job. That may be the case, but every workplace is different and you will know your situation better than anyone else. Here are some other steps you can take to preserve your career without burning out.

Talk to your boss

One of the downsides of remote work is that many employees don't have as much contact with their bosses. This can result in unclear priorities and less job satisfaction. If you're feeling burned out, are there ways your employer can help? What could they do to help you reconnect with your career? Think about ways you might contribute more to the company's bottom line and what steps you could take to get there.

It is possible to reduce your hours and emotional commitment to work and still contribute a lot to your company. Indeed, some people found setting different boundaries actually enabled them to do more in less time. Equally, if your colleagues and manager feel that you're not pulling your weight and you're not productive during office hours, it may be more problematic. Look for ways to play an active role at work without sacrificing your work-life balance.

Build your emergency fund

An emergency fund is like a financial lifeboat that can help you stay afloat in the event of a job loss or unexpected crisis. If you're pulling your energy back from work, it's important to have three to six months' of living expenses stashed away in a savings account. Some financial gurus suggest saving even more since there could be hard times ahead.

Make a plan

Whatever your reasons for quiet quitting, it's important to know why you're doing it and where it is leading. If you were to lose your job tomorrow, what would you do? How much money would you need? Set out the steps you'd take now so that it's easier to follow them in the aftermath of a job loss.

You might have decided to switch to another career and are spending your free time applying for other jobs or learning new skills. How much time will you need to make the change? Do you have contacts in your network who can give you advice? If you're giving your day job less attention so that you can focus on a side hustle, can you live off your side income? It might be the case that you want to eventually dedicate yourself 100% to your passion, in which case consider what you might need to do to make that a reality.

Brush up on your skills and dust off your resume

Losing your job is inevitable, even if a recession strikes. All the same, there's no harm in being prepared. Update your resume and spiff up your profile on networking sites like LinkedIn. See if there are any courses you can complete to update your skills, particularly soft skills that are transferable to new jobs. There are a lot of free resources available online, and those qualifications could help you stand out in an increasingly competitive job market.

Bottom line

Like many things on social media, there's a lot of exaggeration around quiet quitting. The phenomenon is neither as big nor as novel as the news coverage suggests. It also encompasses people in many different situations. However, if you have taken your foot off the gas at work, it may be worth giving your career more attention in the coming months. That way if a recession does lead to mass layoffs, you'll be as ready as you can be.

