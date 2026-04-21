The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival

In the world of fintech, Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) is one of the oldest and most successful—and among the least talked about. While investors chase flashier names, the company quietly keeps about 7,400 community banks and credit unions running every day.

That’s the good news and the bad news. Switching providers is costly and disruptive for its clients, so Jack Henry has a revenue predictability that most fintechs can only imagine. But its clients are smaller banks and credit unions, each of which faces financial pressures and is more likely to merge or be acquired than other institutions.

For investors, the question is clear: Is the company’s story about its growth in revenue and earnings, recently above analyst expectations, or is it about the pressure on its clients, pulling down its stock price over the past several years? Or is it simply being left behind in favor of higher-risk, high-reward tech stocks?

Strength Lies in Deep Client Integration

What’s not in question is that the company’s edge isn't from a blockbuster product launch or a brilliant new app. The depth of its integration into a bank’s daily operations is what keeps it going strong. When a community bank runs its core banking, payments, and digital channels on Jack Henry's platform, the software is woven into each transaction, customer record, and compliance report.

This grip on its client base shows up in the company's revenue mix. Recurring revenue from long-term contracts accounted for 92% of total sales in fiscal 2025, ended last June. On top of that is a growing cloud business, as cloud revenue accounted for about 32% of total revenue in fiscal 2025 and continues to grow.

Recurring Growth for a Recurring Provider

Its most recent report showed much of the impact. For its second fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, Jack Henry reported revenue of $619.3 million, up 7.9% from a year earlier. Net income jumped 27.4% to $124.7 million, and earnings per share rose 29% to $1.72, beating analyst expectations by 29 cents.

That gap between growth in revenue and earnings came with an impressive jump in margins. Jack Henry's operating margin widened to 25.7%, up from 21.4% a year earlier. And free cash flow was even stronger, nearly doubling to $172 million in the first half of fiscal 2026, compared to $88 million in the year-ago period.

Although the company said at the time it expected year-over-year revenue growth to “slow slightly,” management raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, targeting revenue of $2.508 to $2.525 billion. And despite the softer growth, the company is calling for earnings per share of $6.61 to $6.72, as others expect earnings to grow more than 7% for the year.

Wall Street Sees Upside Despite Recent Declines

Wall Street's view on Jack Henry is overall positive. The company's shares have been on an up-and-down run in recent years and are down nearly 20% in just the past three months.

In all, 14 analysts covering the company rate the stock an overall Moderate Buy, with 10 tagging it a Buy and four rating it a Hold. With a consensus price target of around $200.15, that’s a meaningful upside from recent levels in the mid-$150s. And though it’s lost much of its growth premium from the past, the company’s P/E ratio is now about 22X, down from the 30s, but stronger than many in the sector.

This is not a high-yield income stock, but it does offer a dividend that grows with the business. The company, which has consistently raised its dividend over the years, currently pays $2.44 per share annually, yielding roughly 1.6% at recent share prices. With free cash flow nearly doubling and a payout ratio that leaves substantial room for increases, investors might expect to see more of the same going forward.

Competition and Consolidation Create Risks

Despite its history of a strong recurring business, though, Jack Henry does compete in a market that is in dominated by two larger rivals. Fiserv (NASDAQ) FISV) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS), both several times larger than Jack Henry, have each expanded their cloud platforms and are pursuing smaller banks.

Bank consolidation is an issue to watch. As one bank disappears, so does its business with Jack Henry. That is offset somewhat by a one-time "deconversion" fee, which management has said it expects to increase. Although the revenue bump is helpful, it signals a potential slow drain-off of important recurring business.

A Dependable Compounder for Patient Investors

Despite the potential negatives, Jack Henry has been a textbook compounder. It is a dominant player in a niche that is not easily disrupted. Its recurring revenue dominates. Its margins are expanding. And its free cash flow is growing.

If its revenue and earnings stay the course, and if its P/E has not fully priced in any near-term advances, the consensus $200 target becomes quite attractive. Or for patient investors, a dependable compounder might fit well in your plans.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.