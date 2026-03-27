Quiet BNY and Northern Trust Reward Patient Investors

If you think it sounds exciting to own quiet financial plumbing that keeps the global economy running and get paid to do it, then custodian banks might be right for you.

They’re not flashy, but BNY (NYSE: BK) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) are fresh off record-setting years and sending cash back to shareholders.

If you’re hunting for value stocks and steady income, these two names deserve a closer look.

How Custodian Banks Power the Financial System

Custodian banks are behind-the-scenes operators of the financial world. They hold and safeguard assets for institutions like pension funds, mutual funds, and sovereign wealth funds. They handle the settlement, recordkeeping, and reporting that keeps those assets organized.

BNY is the world’s largest custodian. Northern Trust focuses more on ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Neither is trying to compete with your retail bank or credit card company. Their business is built on trust, scale, and long-term relationships, which is why their competitive advantages tend to survive.

BNY’s Record Year and Shareholder Returns

BNY closed out a record 2025, posting net income of roughly $5.3 billion on revenue of $20.1 billion, an increase of about 8% year over year. The bank’s pretax margin was 35% with a return on tangible common equity of 26%.

The more impressive story is the bank’s efficiency, in large part due to its fee-heavy, capital-light business model. Expenses rose only about 3%, which pushed earnings per share up 28% to $7.40.

Thanks to results like this, the company returned over $5 billion to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and buybacks. The company has bought back more than 6% of its shares over the past two years. Its annual dividend is $2.12 per share, with a yield near 2%.

With its high return on tangible common equity and still a relatively modest payout ratio, the dividend has room to grow. Wall Street currently assigns BNY a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with analyst price targets ranging from $111 to $145. Although mostly flat this year, the stock is up nearly 40% from a year ago.

Northern Trust’s Conservative Growth and Income Appeal

Northern Trust operates more quietly, but its 2025 results were still solid. Net interest income for the year rose 9% to $2.4 billion though net income slid 14% after some higher administrative costs.

In the fourth quarter, revenue was up 8.4% to $3.15 billion. The bank reported net income of $466 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, higher than expectations. That compared with net income of $455.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Trust, investment, and wealth-management fees were all up. The bank’s pre-tax margin came in at a strong 30% in the fourth quarter.

Northern Trust currently pays a quarterly dividend of 80 cents per share, providing a yield of nearly 2.5%, nicely higher than BNY’s. That’s a dividend increase as of April 1 this year from its previous 75 cents and leads to a payout ratio in the mid-30% range of trailing earnings.

Compared with Mellon, however, analysts are a bit more cautious. The consensus is a Hold, with an average price target at $148.75, representing a modest upside of about 10%. Of 15 ratings, seven are Hold, five are Buy, and three are Sell.

Key Risks Facing Custodian Banks

Both banks benefited significantly from higher short-term interest rates in 2025, which helped net interest income, and from rising equity markets, which lifted the value of assets they hold in custody. A sharp drop in rates or a prolonged market downturn would pressure both revenue streams simultaneously.

Additionally, both institutions are investing in technology upgrades, such as AI, digital custody, and platform modernization. So, if revenue growth slows while those investments continue, margins could be compressed. Longer term, the custodial business could face some fee pressure if passive investing grows and large universal banks compete more aggressively.

Which Stock Fits Your Portfolio Strategy?

For investors looking to diversify in the financial sector, the two stocks offer something different from others in the sector, as well as from each other.

BNY (BK) is a bit more exciting. It has faster earnings growth, more aggressive buybacks, and a Wall Street “Moderate Buy” endorsement. Its lower dividend yield is partly offset by share repurchases.

But Northern Trust (NTRS) is the steadier, higher-yielding choice. It has a reputation for being careful, and its wealth management focus helps make it a “steady compounder.” Investors who want income and lower volatility may see more upside here.

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