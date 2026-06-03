QuidelOrtho's Respiratory Exposure Remains a Key Near-Term Risk

QuidelOrtho QDEL is being reminded that respiratory testing can still significantly influence results even after the post-pandemic reset. A milder and shorter U.S. respiratory season weighed heavily on first-quarter 2026 performance, with management attributing the weakness to lower demand rather than market-share losses.

The distinction is important because respiratory testing remains a meaningful profit driver for the company. While testing protocols remained unchanged and management indicated that market share was stable, influenza-like illness visits declined roughly 30% year over year during the quarter. The weaker patient volumes translated directly into lower testing demand across retail and healthcare settings.

As a result, respiratory revenue fell 43.3% year over year to $67.9 million. The decline highlights an important reality for QuidelOrtho: even when competitive positioning remains intact, a shrinking testing market can materially impact financial performance. QDEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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The respiratory shortfall weighed on overall results. First-quarter revenue declined 10.5% year over year to $619.8 million, while the company reported an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share against adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share in the prior-year period. Non-respiratory revenue declined a more modest 3.7% to $551.9 million, helping offset some of the weakness but not enough to fully counter the steep drop in respiratory sales.

Profitability also came under pressure. Adjusted gross margin contracted 630 basis points year over year to 43.8%, reflecting a less favorable product mix and a lower contribution from respiratory testing. The margin impact underscores how sensitive QuidelOrtho's earnings profile remains to fluctuations in respiratory demand.

The softer season also affected working capital. Management noted that lower-than-expected respiratory volumes resulted in elevated inventory levels as production plans exceeded realized demand. This inventory build contributed to weaker cash generation, with operating activities using $33 million during the quarter compared with providing $65.6 million in the year-ago period.

The link between respiratory demand, profitability and cash flow remains straightforward. Lower testing volumes reduce operating leverage, pressure margins through unfavorable mix shifts and can leave inventory levels above expectations. While management continues to pursue productivity and procurement initiatives, respiratory seasonality is likely to remain a key driver of near-term performance.

Compared with more diversified diagnostics peers such as Abbott Laboratories ABT and Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, QuidelOrtho remains more exposed to fluctuations in seasonal respiratory testing demand. The broader business mix at these companies helps cushion the impact of weakness in any single testing category.

For investors, the first-quarter results reinforce that stable market share alone cannot offset the effects of a shrinking end market. Until respiratory testing demand normalizes, QuidelOrtho is likely to face periodic revenue volatility, margin pressure and working-capital challenges tied to seasonal demand trends.

QDEL’s Sales & EPS Picture

In 2026, QDEL is expected to experience a 1.8% decline in revenues. On the profitability front, earnings per share are expected to decline 5.2% year over year.



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QDEL’s Valuation Picture

QDEL currently trades at a price-to-book ratio of 0.49X, well below its median level of 0.70X over the past year and significantly lower than the industry’s 2.04X.



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Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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