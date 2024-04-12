QuidelOrtho's (QDEL) New Test to Offer Enhanced Opioid Testing

QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL recently announced the addition of the ARK Fentanyl II Assay to its U.S. Vitros XT 7600 and 5600 Integrated Systems as well as its Vitros 4600 Chemistry System menu of assays as a MicroTip Partnership Assay. The Fentanyl assay is expected to aid hospital and emergency room customers respond to the critical demand for enhanced opioid testing. This, in turn, will likely allow on-site fentanyl testing within a few minutes to enable immediate clinical decisions.

The latest addition is likely to significantly boost QuidelOrtho’s Labs business unit across the United States.

Significance of the Addition

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC”) estimates, the number of fatalities resulting from fentanyl overdoses has tripled from 2016 to 2021, with an ongoing upward trend. The CDC highlights California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio as states with the highest mortality rates attributed to fentanyl. Consequently, various states have responded by implementing regulations requiring fentanyl testing to be included as a required component of drugs-of-abuse test panels.

Drug test results obtained in emergency departments play a vital role in addressing unique hospital challenges. When patients test positive for opioids on a standard drug test, they are usually directed to drug treatment programs. However, these standard tests fail to identify synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. Without specifically testing for fentanyl, instances of fentanyl exposure might be disregarded, thus potentially leading to missed opportunities for life-saving interventions, like administering an opioid overdose reversal medication (naloxone).

Per management, the assay is expected to transform laboratory efficiency by integrating fentanyl testing with existing protocols to eliminate the need for external screening tests. It will also likely consolidate a lab’s drugs-of-abuse panel into a singular, streamlined system, thereby reducing intervention time and helping to save lives.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by SkyQuest Technology, the global drug-of-abuse testing market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow from $7.12 billion in 2023 to $11.61 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors like increasing prevalence of substance abuse and stringent regulations for drug testing are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest addition will likely provide a significant impetus to QuidelOrtho’s business.

Notable Development

In February, QuidelOrtho reported its fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein it registered strong momentum in the Labs business. Per management, the company completed significant manufacturing upgrades to address instrument backlogs and meet market demand in its Labs business. The business unit recorded a solid uptick in revenues on both reported and constant currency basis.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 52.1% in the past year against the industry’s 1.6% rise and the S&P 500’s 26.1% growth.



