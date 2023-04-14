QuidelOrtho Shares Rise 9% On Better-than-expected Q1 Prel. Revenue

(RTTNews) - Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), a diagnostic testing technologies and solutions provider, are rising more than 9% Thursday morning after the company reported preliminary first-quarter revenue, above analysts' view.

The company expects revenue in the first quarter to be in the range of $840 million to $850 million, driven by strong results in its Labs business as well as better-than-expected results in the Point of Care business.

On average 8 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters are expecting revenue of $746.75 million for the quarter.

First-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on May 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.