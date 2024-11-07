QuidelOrtho sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $530M-$550M

Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3%-19.6%.
- QuidelOrtho says China continues to be a ‘complex market’
- QuidelOrtho says ‘solid progress’ executing business improvement initiatives
- QuidelOrtho reports Q3 adjusted EPS 85c, consensus 32c
- QuidelOrtho backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $1.69-$1.91, consensus $1.73
