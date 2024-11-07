QuidelOrtho reports Q3 adjusted EPS 85c, consensus 32c

Reports Q3 revenue $727M, consensus $642.1M. “We delivered solid third quarter results, giving us confidence that our strategic priorities and focus on our customers, business growth and margin improvement are gaining traction,” said Brian J. Blaser, President and Chief Executive Officer, QuidelOrtho (QDEL). “We remain focused on our top business-critical priorities, including delivering on our customer commitments with the highest levels of quality and compliance, as well as executing on company-wide cost-savings and business efficiency initiatives. Further, we continue to reinforce the strength of our leadership team with key talent hires, while also aligning our organization to be more agile, reducing complexity and increasing customer focus.”

