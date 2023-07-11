QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.78, changing hands as high as $86.35 per share. QuidelOrtho Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QDEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QDEL's low point in its 52 week range is $66.88 per share, with $106.2805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.