QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Reports Solid Preliminary Q3 Revenues

QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL recently announced preliminary revenues for third-quarter 2022. The robust preliminary results drove up the shares of the company by 7.4% in after-hours trading session.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 2 after the closing bell.

Per the preliminary report, third-quarter 2022 revenues are estimated to be $782-$785 million on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $655.2 million lies below the preliminary figure.

The company’s COVID-19 revenues for the quarter are expected to be around $171 million. This includes shipments from an unanticipated government order and strong retail demand. The non-COVID-19 product revenue is expected to be in the range of $611-$614 million.

Per management, the to-be-reported quarter will be the first full quarter as a combined company, where the company is reporting robust results. Management is upbeat about the strength of its Transfusion Medicine business and its Sofia platform, which saw portfolio gains besides increased COVID-19 product revenue. The progress on the ramp of QuidelOrtho’s Savanna molecular system also raises management’s optimism.

A Brief Q3 Analysis

QuidelOrtho has been observing a robust adoption of its products over the past few months, which has driven up shipments of its COVID-19 products. The company’s Labs business has been performing well over the past few months while overcoming challenges in China and with global supply chains. QuidelOrtho is also expected to witness strength in its overall business with its ongoing integration, thereby creating new cross-selling opportunities.

The company’s preliminary projection of a robust improvement in revenues on the back of strength in its businesses lifts our confidence on the stock.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 26.4% between July and Oct 2, 2022 compared with the industry’s 30.1% decline and the S&P 500’s 6.3% fall.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, QuidelOrtho carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

