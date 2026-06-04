QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Up 24.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for QuidelOrtho (QDEL). Shares have added about 24.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is QuidelOrtho due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

QuidelOrtho Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

QuidelOrtho Corporation delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in first-quarter 2026 against earnings per share of 74 cents in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 110.8%.

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangibles, acquisition and integration costs, among others.

GAAP loss per share for the quarter was $1.35 compared with the year-earlier loss of 19 cents.

QDEL’s Revenues in Detail

QuidelOrtho registered revenues of $619.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, which decreased 10.5% year over year on a reported basis and 12.6% at constant exchange rate (CER). However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

In the first quarter, Respiratory revenues were $67.9 million (down 43.3% on a reported basis and 43.6% at CER), while Non-Respiratory revenues were $551.9 million (down 3.7% on a reported basis and 6.2% at CER).

QuidelOrtho’s Business Units in Detail

QuidelOrtho derives revenues from five business units — Labs, Immunohematology, Donor Screening, Point of Care and Molecular Diagnostics. As a result of the wind-down of the U.S. Donor Screening portfolio, the previously reported Transfusion Medicine business unit is now presented in its two product categories — Immunohematology and Donor Screening.

In the first quarter, Labs revenues were $353.1 million, down 5.3% on a reported basis and 7.6% at CER.

Immunohematology revenues were $138.3 million in the first quarter, up 7.6% and 3.4% on a reported basis and at CER, respectively.

Donor Screening revenues were $7.8 million in the first quarter, down 39.1% and 39.5% on a reported basis and at CER, respectively.

Point of Care revenues amounted to $112.8 million in the first quarter, reflecting a decline of 35%on a reported basis and 34.6% at CER.

Molecular Diagnostics revenues totaled $7.8million in the first quarter, up 2.6% and down 1.8% on a reported basis and at CER, respectively.

QDEL’s Geographical Distribution

Geographically, QuidelOrtho derives revenues from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), China, Latin America and Japan and other Asia-Pacific markets (JPAC).

Revenues from North Americaamounted to $328.9million, reflecting a decline of 19.1% on a reported basis and 18.9% at CER.

EMEA revenues amounted to $92.5million, reflecting an increase of 4% on a reported basis and a decline of 6.1% at CER.

Revenues from China amounted to $63.5million, reflecting a decrease of 15.3% on a reported basis and 19% at CER.

Revenues from JPAC amounted to $70million, reflecting an uptick of 2.8% on a reported basis and 4.7% at CER.

Revenues from Latin America amounted to $64.9million, reflecting an uptick of 20% on a reported basis and 9.3% at CER.

QuidelOrtho’s Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, QuidelOrtho’s adjusted gross profit declined 21.8% year over year to $271.2 million. The adjusted gross margin contracted 630 basis points (bps) to 43.8%.

Adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expenses increased 2.6% year over year to $184.8 million. Adjusted research and development expenses declined 19.2% year over year to $42.6 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $227.4 million decreased 2.4% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $43.6 million, reflecting an 59.5% decline from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin in the first quarter contracted 850 bps to 7%.

QDEL’s Financial Position

QuidelOrtho exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $140.4 million compared with $169.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Total debt (including short-term debt) at the end of first-quarter 2026 was $2.69 billion compared with $2.65 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2025.

Net cash used by operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $33 million, against net cash provided by operating activities of $65.6 million a year ago.

QuidelOrtho’s 2026 Guidance

QuidelOrtho has provided its financial outlook for 2026.

Total revenues are expected to lie in the range of$2.7-$2.75 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.69 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.80 and $2.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.18 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -20% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, QuidelOrtho has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise QuidelOrtho has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

QuidelOrtho belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC), has gained 0.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

GE HealthCare reported revenues of $5.13 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.4%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares with $1.01 a year ago.

For the current quarter, GE HealthCare is expected to post earnings of $1.04 per share, indicating a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.9% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for GE HealthCare. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.