QuidelOrtho Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Margins Expand

QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 80 cents in third-quarter 2025 down from the year-earlier EPS of 85 cents. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 56.9%.

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangibles, and acquisition and integration costs, among others.

GAAP loss per share for the quarter was $10.78 compared with the year-earlier loss of 30 cents per share.

QDEL’s Revenues in Detail

QuidelOrtho registered revenues of $699.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, which decreased 3.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4.6% at constant exchange rate (CER). However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%.

In the third quarter, Respiratory revenues were $112.3 million (down 32.1% on a reported basis and 32.2% at CER), while Non-Respiratory revenues were $587.6 million (up 4.6% on a reported basis and 3.5% at CER).

QuidelOrtho’s Business Units in Detail

QuidelOrtho derives revenues from five business units — Labs, Immunohematology, Donor Screening, Point of Care and Molecular Diagnostics. As a result of the wind-down of the U.S. Donor Screening portfolio, the previously reported Transfusion Medicine business unit is now presented in its two product categories — Immunohematology and Donor Screening.

In the third quarter, Labs revenues were $373.8 million, up 5% on a reported basis and 4.4% at CER.

Immunohematologyrevenues were $142 million in the third quarter, up 7.7% and 5.2% on a reported basis and at CER, respectively.

Donor Screening revenues were $14.7 million in the third quarter, down 47.3% and 47.2% on a reported basis and at CER, respectively.

Point of Care revenues amounted to $164.6 million in the third quarter, reflecting a decline of 20%on a reported basis and 20.3% at CER.

Molecular Diagnosticsrevenues totaled $4.8million in the third quarter, down 14.3% and 14.8% on a reported basis and at CER, respectively.

QDEL’s Geographical Distribution

Geographically, QuidelOrtho derives revenues from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), China and Other regions (which include Latin America, Japan and other Asia-Pacific markets).

Revenues from North Americaamounted to $381.4million, reflecting a decline of 12.6% and 12.5% on a reported basis and at CER, respectively.

EMEA revenues amounted to $91.8million, reflecting an increase of 9.3% on a reported basis and 2.4% at CER.

Revenues from China amounted to $84.6million, reflecting an increase of 5.2% on a reported basis and 4.8% at CER.

Revenues from Other regions amounted to $142.1million, reflecting an uptick of 12.3% on a reported basis and 12% at CER.

QuidelOrtho Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QuidelOrtho Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | QuidelOrtho Corporation Quote

QuidelOrtho’s Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, QuidelOrtho’s adjusted gross profit declined 4.6% year over year to $341 million. The adjusted gross margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) to 48.7%.

Adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expenses fell 0.7% year over year to $175.6 million. Adjusted research and development expenses declined 25.9% year over year to $40.9 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $216.5 million decreased 6.7% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit totaled $119.6 million, reflecting a 0.1% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin in the third quarter expanded 70 bps to 17.1%.

QDEL’s Financial Position

QuidelOrtho exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $98.1 million compared with $151.7 million at the second-quarter end. Total debt (including short-term debt) at the end of third-quarter 2025 was $2.66 billion compared with $2.61 billion at the second-quarter end.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the third quarter was $26.7 million, against net cash provided by operating activities of $19.3 million a year ago.

QuidelOrtho’s Guidance

QuidelOrtho has reiterated its financial outlook for 2025.

Total revenues are expected to lie in the range of$2.68 billion-$2.74 billion billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.71 billion.

For the full year, QuidelOrtho projects stable growth across most business lines, with strength in its Labs and Immunohematology businesses. In China, full-year growth is expected to be in the mid-single digits. This optimism is supported by strong performance in clinical chemistry and immunohematology, with limited impact from the country’s volume-based procurement policies.

Within theRespiratory revenues for the full year, COVID-19 revenues are expected to be in the range of $70-$100 million for 2025, assuming no government contract revenue.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $2.00 and $2.15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.28.

Our Take

QuidelOrtho ended the third quarter of 2025 with better-than-expected results, where both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company registered robust revenues from its Labs and Immunohematology business units and EMEA, China and Other regions, which were encouraging. The expansion of margins bodes well.

However, continued decline in respiratory revenues hurt the overall topline. Donor Screening, Point of Care and Molecular Diagnostics business units witnessed a decrease in revenues. A decline in year-over-over bottom line does not bode well.

QDEL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QDEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST and Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 16.4%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.4%.

West Pharmaceutical reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4%. Revenues of $804.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

West Pharmaceutical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 9.8%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%.

Exact Sciences reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 24 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 84.6%. Revenues of $850.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Exact Sciences has a long-term estimated growth rate of 30.1%. EXAS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 352.3%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.