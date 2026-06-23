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QDEL

QuidelOrtho Names Micah Young CFO As Joseph Busky Sets To Retire

June 23, 2026 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), a provider of diagnostic solutions, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Micah Young as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6.

Young will succeed Joseph Busky who had previously announced his intention to resign.

Micah Young, most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Masimo Corporation, a medtech company. Previously, he held progressively senior finance roles at NuVasive, Inc. and finance and accounting roles at Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

In pre-market activity, QDEL shares were trading at $11.96, down 3.31% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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