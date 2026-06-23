QuidelOrtho Names Micah Young CFO As Joseph Busky Sets To Retire

(RTTNews) - QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), a provider of diagnostic solutions, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Micah Young as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6.

Young will succeed Joseph Busky who had previously announced his intention to resign.

Micah Young, most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Masimo Corporation, a medtech company. Previously, he held progressively senior finance roles at NuVasive, Inc. and finance and accounting roles at Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

In pre-market activity, QDEL shares were trading at $11.96, down 3.31% on the Nasdaq.

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