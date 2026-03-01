QuidelOrtho Corp Director Purchases 10k Shares as CFO Retires

Key Points

A board director at QuidelOrtho Corp. acquired 10,000 common shares on Feb. 13, 2026, at an average price of around $23.96 per share, totaling ~$240,000.

All shares were acquired for direct ownership; indirect holdings via UGMA accounts and Birchview Fund, LLC, remain unchanged at 54,775 shares.

Matthew Strobeck, a Board Director at QuidelOrtho Corp. (NASDAQ:QDEL), reported the purchase of 10,000 common shares on Feb. 13, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$240,000, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value $239,586.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 27,775 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $655,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.96); post-transaction value based on Feb. 13, 2026 market close ($23.58).

Key questions

What proportion of Matthew Strobeck’s ownership was affected by this purchase?

This acquisition represented 13.78% of his total reported holdings and 56.26% of his direct stake.

This acquisition represented 13.78% of his total reported holdings and 56.26% of his direct stake. What is the structure of Strobeck’s post-transaction holdings?

After the trade, Strobeck holds 27,775 shares directly and 54,775 shares indirectly through UGMA accounts and Birchview Fund, LLC, with total beneficial ownership of approximately 82,550 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $22.74 Revenue (TTM) $2.73B Net Loss (TTM) $1.13B 1-year price change -44.37%

*Price and 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 28, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a global diagnostics testing solutions company with a broad portfolio spanning laboratory, transfusion medicine, point-of-care, and molecular testing platforms. Its client base includes healthcare providers, laboratories, blood banks, donor centers, and retail channels globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Only two years after QuidelOrtho fired its previous President and CEO and substantial workforce layoffs, the pharmaceutical company is still recovering from its structural changes. Share prices have been down for five consecutive years and have fallen ~23% so far in 2026 (as of Feb. 28). And now, the company has to replace yet another major executive, after current CFO Joseph M. Busky, announced his retirement, and QuidelOrtho has until June to find his replacement, as that’s when the retirement goes into effect.

QuidelOrtho reported its Q4 FY 2025 earnings on Feb. 11, and it closed the fiscal year with a 1.89% year-over-year (YoY) decline in revenue, marking the third straight year of declining annual revenue.

It also marked the third straight year of operating at a net loss and with negative earnings per share (EPS). With years of consistent financial and stock declines, QuidelOrtho is one of the less appealing stocks in the pharmaceutical market.

