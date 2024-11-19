News & Insights

Markets
QDEL

QuidelOrtho Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By Carlyle Group

November 19, 2024 — 09:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - QuidelOrtho Corp. (QDEL) announced the pricing of the underwritten secondary offering by Carlyle Partners VI Cayman Holdings, L.P. of about 8.26 million shares of the Company's common stock.

The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The company noted that it is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on November 21, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QDEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.