QuidelOrtho Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By Carlyle Group

(RTTNews) - QuidelOrtho Corp. (QDEL) announced the pricing of the underwritten secondary offering by Carlyle Partners VI Cayman Holdings, L.P. of about 8.26 million shares of the Company's common stock.

The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The company noted that it is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on November 21, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

