QuidelOrtho 8.26M share Spot Secondary priced at $35.60

The deal priced at low end of $35.60-$36.60 range and below last closing price of $38.58. Goldman Sachs is acting as sole book running manager for the offering.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QDEL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.