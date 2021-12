Dec 23 (Reuters) - Quidel Corp QDEL.O said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings OCDX.O for about $6 billion to expand its portfolio of diagnostic products.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.