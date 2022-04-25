Quidel (QDEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Quidel (QDEL) closed the most recent trading day at $104.52, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical diagnostics company had lost 3% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Quidel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.28, up 111.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.75 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.12% and +17.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Quidel should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Quidel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Quidel has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.73 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.22.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

