Quidel (QDEL) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Quidel (QDEL) closed the most recent trading day at $112.46, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical diagnostics company had gained 8.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Quidel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $9.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 111.87%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $823.07 million, up 119.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.75 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of -11.12% and +17.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Quidel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Quidel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Quidel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.05, so we one might conclude that Quidel is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

