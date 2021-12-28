Quidel (QDEL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.67, changing hands as low as $127.22 per share. Quidel Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QDEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QDEL's low point in its 52 week range is $103.3113 per share, with $265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.78.

