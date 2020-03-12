Quidel (QDEL) Looks Good: Stock Adds 10.8% in Session

Quidel Corporation QDEL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $77.10 to $83.27 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Quidel currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Quidel Corporation Price

Quidel Corporation price | Quidel Corporation Quote

Investors interested in the Medical - Products industry may consider a better-ranked stock like NanoString Technologies, Inc. NSTG, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is QDEL going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.