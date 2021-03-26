Quidel (QDEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Quidel (QDEL) closed at $126.30, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical diagnostics company had lost 24.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QDEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, QDEL is projected to report earnings of $5.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 331.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $472.39 million, up 170.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.15 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion, which would represent changes of +41.32% and +45.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QDEL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.4% lower within the past month. QDEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, QDEL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.56.

Also, we should mention that QDEL has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. QDEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

