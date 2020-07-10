Quidel (QDEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Quidel (QDEL) closed at $246.64, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical diagnostics company had gained 54.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

QDEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 233.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $201.40 million, up 86.05% from the prior-year quarter.

QDEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.91 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +200% and +89.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QDEL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25.01% higher. QDEL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QDEL has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.54.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

