Quidel (QDEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Quidel (QDEL) closed at $112.03, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical diagnostics company had lost 5.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QDEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.35, up 80.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $320.08 million, up 58.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.28 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.27% and -10.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QDEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.75% lower. QDEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, QDEL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.52.

Also, we should mention that QDEL has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. QDEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QDEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.