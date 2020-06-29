Quidel (QDEL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.3%

Quidel Corporation QDEL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 26.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past two months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Quidel. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Quidel currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Another stock worth considering in the Medical – Products industry is Surmodics, Inc. SRDX which carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

