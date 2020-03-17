Quidel Gets Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Diagnostic Assay; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Quidel Corp. (QDEL) said that it has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its Lyra SARS-CoV-2 Assay.

The Assay is a real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab specimens from patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.

The Lyra SARS-CoV-2 Assay is currently only available for sale in the United States and can be purchased either through the company's salesforce or Cardinal Health, Quidel said in a statement.

QDEL closed Tuesday regular trading at $93.64 up $19.44 or 26.20 percent.

