Quidel Corporation's (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Quidel's (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock up by 4.6% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Quidel's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Quidel is:

64% = US$948m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.64 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Quidel's Earnings Growth And 64% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Quidel has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Quidel's considerable five year net income growth of 87% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Quidel's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:QDEL Past Earnings Growth June 28th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Quidel is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Quidel Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Quidel's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

