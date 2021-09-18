Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Catapults 30% Though Its Price And Business Still Lag The Market

The Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 30%. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 19% over that time.

Even after such a large jump in price, Quidel's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.1x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Quidel as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NasdaqGS:QDEL Price Based on Past Earnings September 18th 2021 free report on Quidel

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Quidel's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 482% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 3,645% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 47% each year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Quidel's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Quidel's recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Quidel's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Quidel is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

