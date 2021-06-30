Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

Market forces rained on the parade of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Quidel recently, with the stock price up a notable 17% to US$132 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from five analysts covering Quidel is for revenues of US$1.2b in 2021, implying a disturbing 38% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 54% to US$10.34 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.35 in 2021. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:QDEL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$145, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Quidel's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Quidel analyst has a price target of US$219 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$80.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 47% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 44% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Quidel's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Quidel. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Quidel.

