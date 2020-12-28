Quidel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QDEL

In trading on Monday, shares of Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.04, changing hands as low as $184.46 per share. Quidel Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QDEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QDEL's low point in its 52 week range is $71.90 per share, with $306.7236 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.11.

