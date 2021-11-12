Quidel Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QDEL

In trading on Friday, shares of Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.47, changing hands as high as $140.91 per share. Quidel Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QDEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QDEL's low point in its 52 week range is $103.3113 per share, with $265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.72.

